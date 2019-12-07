ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday foiled a bid of smuggling heroin abroad from the Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to ANF spokesperson, officials recovered heroin worth Rs5.5million while checking a passenger at Karachi airport.

The accused was flying to Doha via Bangkok from the Jinnah traffic international airport.

Meanwhile, in another raid, the ANF arrest two suspects and seized 75-kilogram heroin at Islamabad international airport.

The security forces filed a case against the arrested person and initiated a thorough investigation against him.

Earlier on November 21, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid of smuggling heroin abroad from the Allama Iqbal International airport.

According to ANF spokesperson, officials recovered 10-kilogram heroin from a procession of the suspect during the raid conducted at the Lahore airport.

