ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Lahore airport

Anti-Narcotics Force

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday foiled a bid of smuggling heroin abroad from the Allama Iqbal International airport, ARY News reported.

According to ANF spokesperson, officials recovered heroin from parcel bogged by a resident of Charsadda for Canada.

The accused was identified as Zahooruddin. The security forces have initiated a thorough investigation against him.

Earlier on November 21, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid of smuggling heroin abroad from the Allama Iqbal International airport.

According to ANF spokesperson, officials recovered 10-kilogram heroin from a procession of the suspect during the raid conducted at the Lahore airport.

