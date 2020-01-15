ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday moved a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Court’s Dec 24 decision of granting bail to PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah in a drug trafficking case, ARY News reported.

The petition states that the high court granted the PML-N lawmaker bail while going against actual facts and relevant laws.

The verdict is in contravention of the apex court’s settled principles and would have an impact on the trial proceedings, the petitioner argued, pleading with the top court to rescind the bail granted to Rana Sanaullah.

LHC’s Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad had authored the nine-page judgement, questioning why the ASF never sought physical remand of the former provincial minister who was accused of operating a narcotics trafficking network.

It maintained the trial court hearing the drug case against the accused had already granted bail to co-accused, which was not even challenged by the Anti-Narcotics Force before the high court.

About alleged witchhunt, the LHC had said: “In the context of the petitioner being a vocal political leader of opposition party, this aspect of the case could not be ignored as political victimization in our country is an open secret.”

