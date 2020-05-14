ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANF) has raided two bungalows in Karachi on Thursday who were illegally growing marijuana in the premises, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the drug was being used in local parties among youngsters.

It was further reported that the drug was also being sold on the streets of Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

ANF sources entailed that laboratories were setup inside the residential houses that were growing and nurturing marijuana plantations.

Arrests could be made in light of the drug bust, weapons and other harmful substances were also seized from the bungalows.

