ANF recovers 1.95 tonnes of drugs in separate raids

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force on Thursday announced to recover a huge cache of drugs, 1.952 tonnes, in separate raids across the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ANF spokesman, they carried out 23 separate raids in the country to foil bids to smuggle narcotics in the country.

“Four women were among the 32 suspects arrested during the raids,” the spokesman said as they also recovered 17 vehicles used by the culprits.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANF) on May 14 raided two bungalows in Karachi who were illegally growing marijuana within the premises.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the drug was being used in local parties among youngsters.

Read More: Pakistan Navy, ANF jointly seize 100kg of heroin in sea raid

It was further reported that the drug was also being sold on the streets of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

ANF sources entailed that laboratories were setup inside the residential houses that were growing and nurturing marijuana plantations.

Arrests could be made in light of the drug bust, weapons and other harmful substances were also seized from the bungalows.

Comments

comments