ANF seizes 10 kilogram drugs in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) on Wednesday claimed to have seized more than 10-kilogram heroin and apprehended two drug peddlers in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ANF officials arrested two suspects during a raid near motorway toll plaza and recovered 10-kilogram heroin from a car.

The ANF officials have registered a case and shifted drug peddlers to unidentified places for further investigations said sources.

The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) on Tuesday seized more than eight-kilogram heroin and apprehended four drug peddlers in Minawali.

According to the details, the ANF conducted a raid in Mianwali and arrested four drug peddlers. The officials said that ANF recovered eight-kilogram heroin from their possession.

Earlier on September 19, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 421Kg narcotics and arrested 18 culprits including three women in countrywide operations.

In a statement, the ANF said that eight vehicles have also been taken into custody being used for drug smuggling. The seized narcotics are valuing 653 million rupees internationally.

It said that seized drugs comprised of 374 Kg Hashish, 26.6 Kg Opium, 10.6 Kg Heroin, 435 bottles of Local Wine, 112 Tins Beer and others.

