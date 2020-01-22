ANF seizes 142kg narcotics from two vehicles

ISLAMABAD: A team of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)on Wednesday seized 142kg of narcotics from two vehicles at GT Road, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ANG intelligence wing thwarted a bid to smuggle 58 kg of hashish and 84 kg opium in raids at two vehicles at the GT Road.

ANF spokesperson, said the smugglers fled away from the scene, however the vehicles and the narcotics were seized by the team.

The narcotics was being smuggled to Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the ANF spokesperson.

Last year in December, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized 25kg cocaine from a container at the Karachi Port Trust.

The cocaine worth Rs 750mn in the international market was seized from a container landed at the port from abroad.

The drugs which was shrewdly concealed in the wooden box, placed in the container, was to be transferred to various parts of the country.

