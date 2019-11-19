HUB: In a major action on Tuesday, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team has recovered 953 drums filled with chemical, used in heroin from a container at Hub River Road, ARY News reported.

According to ANF Sindh spokesman, the container was stopped at the check-post after the stinky smell of the chemical. During the search, the ANF officials recovered as many as 953 drums filled with chemical, that is used in heroin from the container.

A suspect identified as Bashir Ahmed was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigation. The recovered chemical worth rs12.48bn in the international market, said the ANF spokesperson.

Earlier on November 12, at least 241kg heroin and 2kg Hashish were recovered during a joint anti-drug operation conducted by Pakistan Navy, Maritime Security Agency and Anti-Narcotic Force at Jiwani, near Pashkon in Balochistan.

Read more: Drug haul worth Rs2.74 billion seized in Jiwani raid

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the value of narcotics in the International market is approximately Rs 2410 Million. The seized narcotics were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

PMSA maintains its permanent presence at sea with a large contingent of Ships and Aircraft to counter any unlawful activity happening along the coastal belt and adjacent areas of responsibility, said a press release.

Pakistan Navy and PMSA will continue to protect national and international interests of the country and obligations of maintaining peace and order at sea.

