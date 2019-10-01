ANF seizes eight kilogram heroin in Mianwali

MIANWALI: The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) on Tuesday claimed to have seized more than eight-kilogram heroin and apprehended four drug peddlers in Minawali, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ANF conducted a raid in Mianwali and arrested four drug peddlers. The officials said that ANF recovered eight-kilogram heroin from their possession.

The ANF officials have registered a case and shifted drug peddlers to unidentified places for further investigations, said sources.

Earlier on September 19, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 421Kg narcotics and arrested 18 culprits including three women in countrywide operations.

In a statement, the ANF said that eight vehicles have also been taken into custody being used for drug smuggling. The seized narcotics are valuing 653 million rupees internationally.

It said that seized drugs comprised of 374 Kg Hashish, 26.6 Kg Opium, 10.6 Kg Heroin, 435 bottles of Local Wine, 112 Tins Beer and others.

Read more: ANF foils drug smuggling bid at Karachi airport, arrests passenger

Earlier on August 23, a team of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had conducted a raid near Fateh Chowk, area of Hyderabad and arrested two drug-peddlers.

Comments

comments