ANF foils bid to smuggle narcotics to UK from Lahore airport

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics to United Kingdom (UK) from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ANF, the narcotics were booked via a private courier company for the UK and after being scanned, it emerged that the package carries 13 kilogrammes of the drug.

The parcel was booked by a resident of Peshawar, identified as Muhammad Ismail, for Britain. The authorities have launched a probe into the matter to arrest the accused involved in the bid.

This is not the first time that the ANF has recovered drugs from airports bound for foreign destinations.

In one such successful action on August 10, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) busted drug trafficking attempt by seizing 15 kilograms of heroin from a container booked for Sharjah.

According to details, heroin worth, millions of rupees was caught by the law enforcement agencies which was being smuggled from the Port Qasim to Sharjah.

Read more: Kilos of drugs recovered from Islamabad residents in ANF raids

The heroin was concealed in boxes of auto-parts being sent to Sharjah. The Anti-Narcotics Force after seizing the heroin has registered a case against the accused, who booked the container for the shipment.

Raids are being conducted for their arrest, said ANF spokesperson at that time.

Comments

comments