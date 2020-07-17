Two ANF soldiers martyred, six injured in terrorist attack in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have martyred and six injured in an attack lodged by terrorists in Mashkel tehsil of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ANF spokesperson said that two officials were martyred and six injured in a rocket attack and firing resorted to by a group of terrorists and smugglers. In the incident, two vehicles were completely destroyed.

It emerged that the raiding team of ANF were returning to headquarters after seizing a huge quantity of narcotics. Later, a group of 50-60 assailants attacked the ANF team.

The ANF soldiers have engaged into a fierce armed battle for 3.5 hours, however, the attackers managed to flee from the scene after the arrival of contingents of Frontier Corps (FC).

Director-General Anti-Narcotics Force (DG-ANF) took notice of the incident and ordered strict action against the accused persons.

