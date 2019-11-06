LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) teams have conducted raids separately in two areas of Punjab province and seized drugs besides arresting two persons, the spokesperson said Wednesday.

The seizure and arrests have been made in Faisalabad and Multan where ANF officials seized narcotics from a passenger at Faisalabad airport and drugs from a bus.

According to the spokesperson, the officials recovered 2.5 kilograms charas while checking a passenger at Faisalabad airport. The person was identified as Abdul Razzak, a resident of Orakzai, who was flying to Doha from the city. Razzak has hidden the narcotics inside sweets which would be smuggled to Doha.

In another raid, ANF officials raided a passenger bus at Muzzafargarh road in Multan and seized 5 kilograms charas hidden inside secret boxes of the vehicle. Moreover, the security team has also arrested a man, identified as Ameer from Peshawar, over suspicion of his involvement in smuggling drugs.

The security forces filed cases against the arrested persons and initiated a thorough investigation against them.

Earlier, The Anti-Narcotics Force had foiled a bid of smuggling heroin abroad from the Peshawar airport on November 3.

As per details, officials of the ANF recovered one-kilogram grams of heroin from a passenger on a Sharjah-bound flight. The arrested man was a resident of Bannu, said ANF officials.

