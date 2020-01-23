DAVOS: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Angela Merkel invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Germany.

Yesterday, Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020.

During the meeting, Facebook’s COO invited PM Imran Khan to visit the headquarters of US-based company.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need for dialogue to defuse tensions between the United States (US) and Iran saying any conflict between the two countries would be disastrous for the entire region.

“It would be a disaster if this conflict takes place between the US and Iran. Look at Afghanistan.. it has almost been 19 years and we are still finding a solution, still trying to get peace talks and ceasefire going, and still people are dying in Afghanistan despite spending trillions of dollars,” he said in an interview to an American TV channel on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Does the US want another conflict,” PM Imran Khan questioned, cautioning that the conflict with Iran would be “much, much more difficult than Afghanistan.

He stressed that people should never rely on a military solution, adding when one uses the military to solve one problem, five more problems spring up.

Comments

comments