Merkel says she is fine and ‘working through’ shaking after third bout
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “working through” a bout of shaking that first occurred in mid-June and struck for the third time on Wednesday, though she insisted she was fine and that “just as it happened one day, so it will disappear.”
Merkel earlier shook back and forth as she stood outside and looked uncomfortable as she watched a military ceremony marking the arrival of visiting Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, who stood by her side.