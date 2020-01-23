A social media personality hailing from Russia is praised for her stunning resemblance with the Hollywood celebrity Angelina Jolie.

The netizens lauded the Russian beauty, Alina Tsarakhova’s stunning looks, and marvel at her apparent resemblance to the Wanted’s actress-Angelina Jolie.

Despite the fact that her current number of subscribers is relatively small (less than 20,000), it seems that a growing number of people online started taking note of her good looks and charm.

Commenting on the photos of her posted online, Alina’s fans praised her appearance and asked her to share the secret of her beauty.

Her social media presence, however, has attracted a fair share of critics as well, some of whom claimed that Alina’s looks are merely a product of plastic surgery.

According to local media, Tsarakhova’s lifestyle is relatively modest and cannot be compared to the lifestyle of a Hollywood celebrity Angelina Jolie. Tsarakhova reportedly dedicates much of her time to raising her son.

This is not the first time that Angelina Jolie’s doppelganger has emerged to impress the entertainer’s crazy fans – who keep on resembling her favourite actress to every beautiful lady, who apparently has the same facial expressions as the actress shows.

