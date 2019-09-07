Angelina Jolie backs Afghan film ‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has lent her support to female-led Afghan film Hava, Maryam, Ayesha following it’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The film, made by first-time director Sahraa Karimi, is about the lives of and the difficult choices three Afghan women from different social backgrounds will have to make. It premiered at the festival on Friday, reported Variety.

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy to Afghanistan Jolie said it is a “delicately made and moving film [that] chronicles the lives of young women in contemporary Afghanistan. It shows the grace, beauty and spirit of Afghan women as they navigate marriage, love, friendship, family and motherhood.”

“Every film made in Afghanistan is a triumph against the odds,” said the 44-year-old actor.

“At a time when the future of Afghanistan is hanging in the balance, it reminds us of all that is at stake for millions of Afghan women, who deserve the freedom, independence and safety to make their own choices – in their own homes, and throughout society as a whole.”

The director of the film, which was made with an entirely local Afghan cast and crew, thanked the Venice festival for giving her a platform to bring attention to the issues Afghanistan is facing.

