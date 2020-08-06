Angelina Jolie pushing for reconciliation between Brad Pitt and kids

In a recent turn of events, Hollywood star Angeline Jolie has been attempting to bridge the rift between Brad Pitt and her older kids.

The actress wants peace between her former husband andkids Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15, a source close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly.

A second source, however, said “there’s no sign this is true, but it would be great if they were.”

Pitt’s oldest son Maddox has a strained relationship with the actor since 2016 as the two got into an argument on their flight from Nice, France, to LA.

An earlier report by US Weekly revealed that Maddox still holding on to a lot of anger towards his father.

About her divorce with Pitt, the 45-year-old actress had confessed in an interview that “I separated for the well being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

