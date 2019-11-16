Angelina Jolie thinks Brad Pitt turned their family’s lives upside down

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie still has a lot of resentment towards Brad Pitt, although their marriage ended more than three years ago.

Sources revealed to Us Weekly that the couple hasn’t buried the hatchet yet and the actress holds her ex-husband accountable for creating a mess in the lives of their children.

“Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad. She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down,” a source revealed to the publication.

Angelina Jolie had spoken about wanting to live abroad during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier and said “But right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

Angelina and Brad separated in 2016 following nearly three years of marriage and have six children together.

