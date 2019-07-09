Web Analytics
Disney releases ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ trailer

Maleficent Angelina Jolie

Disney dropped the trailer of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil on Monday in which Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie will reprise her iconic role as the villain.

The trailer suggests that maleficent will be at loggerheads with Princess Aurora who gets a proposal from the love of her life, Prince Phillip but her mama bear will be apprehensive of it considering she has been wronged in love.

It features Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, Michelle Pfeiffer as the Queen of a neighboring kingdom, Sam Riley as Diaval and Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip.

The American fantasy adventure film is a sequel to the 2014 film Maleficent which grossed over $750 million at the global box office.

About the sequel, Disney said in a statement “The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora.  Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished.”

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film will be released on October 18.

