Angelina Jolie says “I had lost myself a bit” during divorce from Brad Pitt

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie candidly spoke about her separation from Brad Pitt in a recent interview and revealed she felt genuine sadness.

On how it changed her, she told French magazine Madame Figaro , “I didn’t recognize myself anymore” and termed the divorce a “complicated moment.”

The actress added “I think it was at the end of my relationship with Brad and then when we separated. It was complicated. I didn’t recognize myself anymore, and I’d become, how do I say this, smaller, insignificant, even if I didn’t show it.”

Following the separation, she was deeply sad. “I was profoundly, deeply sad. I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to tap into this humility and sense of insignificance.”

She was also dealing with health issues around the same time which helped her heal from heartbreak.

“All of these things ground you and remind you of how lucky you are to be alive,” she revealed. “It’s a lesson I pass onto my children: the idea of renewal, and through it all, the possibility of joy. I had to rediscover the joy.”

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actor opened up about rediscovering her joy and feeling “lost”. “I do not know about destiny, but I’m certain that I’m in transition, and this is a homecoming, I’m coming back to myself, because I was a little lost,” she said.

Angelina and Brad separated in 2016 following nearly three years of marriage and have six children together.

