Angelina Jolie talks about life in lockdown with her children

Hollywood star Angeline Jolie recently opened up about life in lockdown with her six children in a recent interview.

The 45-year-old mum is quarantined at her mansion in Los Feliz, California.

She and her former husband co-parent six children; Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

The death of their beloved pets hit the Jolie family hard amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the lockdown, Vivienne’s bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snake and lizard,” the Maleficent actress told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Jolie also opened up about how she protects her kids.

“Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don’t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them,” she said.

The star also acknowledged her own white privilege when raising a Black daughter and children of color.

“A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter—or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin colour—is intolerable.”

