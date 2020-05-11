Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently penned down a poignant tribute for her late mother and shared how her tragic death changed her as a person.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the 44-year-old actor penned down a heartfelt op-ed for The New York Times for her late mother Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007 at the age of 56 from ovarian cancer.

Jolie began her tribute by acknowledging that this Mother’s Day might be hard for those families who have lost their loved ones to coronavirus.

“I lost my mother in my thirties. When I look back to that time, I can see how much her death changed me. It was not sudden, but so much shifted inside. Losing a mother’s love and warm, soft embrace is like having someone rip away a protective blanket,” she wrote in memory of her mum.

The actress shared that Bertrand’s focus shifted entirely on motherhood after she parted ways with her husband Jon Voight.

“When my father had an affair, it changed her life. It set her dream of family life ablaze. But she still loved being a mother,” she further said.

“Her dreams of being an actor faded as she found herself, at the age of 26, raising two children with a famous ex who would cast a long shadow on her life. After she died, I found a video of her acting in a short film. She was good. It was all possible for her.”

In the years since her mother’s death, Jolie said she got a tattoo on her hand which reminds her of a sweet memory she shared with her mother. She sang the Rolling Stones song Winter to her when she was a baby.

“As the ‘W’ faded on my hand, so did that feeling of home and protection. Life has taken many turns. I’ve had my own loss and seen my life take a different direction. And it hurt more than I imagined it ever would.”

