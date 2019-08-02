Angelina Jolie’s kids ‘happy’ for her Marvel Universe debut

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie revealed that her kids are ecstatic for her mother’s next project; a Marvel movie The Eternals.

It was announced at San Diego Comic Con 2019 that the starlet will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with The Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

The 44-year-old actress will be seen as Thena in the movie and no one is more excited for her new role than her very own children. Thena is a superhuman with superhuman strength, speed, stamina, reflexes and durability.

The star’s kids are particularly happy about her playing a ‘strong’ character. “What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” she told People.

For her new fierce role, Angelina has been working hard at training with ‘everything from swords to ballet’.

Discussing her character Thena, she shared “She’s a warrior. I’m going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve.”

MCU’s new venture which also stars Richard Madden is alted to release on November 6, 2020.

