Angeline Malik is all set to star in a Hollywood movie

Pakistani actress and director, Angeline Malik, known for her portrayal of diverse characters will be starring in a Hollywood movie on forced child marriages.

The 44-year-old actor confirmed the news by sharing articles stating the same on her Instagram.

The yet-to-be-titled film is based on the concept of vani or swara, a practice declared illegal by the law.

Vani or Swara is a custom where girls, often minors, are given in marriage or servitude to an aggrieved family as compensation to end disputes, often murder. Vani is a form of arranged or forced child marriage, and the result of punishment decided by a council of tribal elders named. It is tied to blood feuds among the different tribes and clans.

Angeline Malik plays the role of a mother who has no choice but to follow that custom to protect her family. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

The film is produced by Pakistani American Faran Tahir. The actor appears in American television series and films, best known for his roles as Raza in Iron Man and Captain Robau in Star Trek.

In February, he made an appearance in Pakistan after 39 years with theatre play titled Bhai Bhai — an adaptation of Sam Shepard’s iconic comedy, True West.

