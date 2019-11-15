WATCH: Angry’driver throws boy outside bus   

A video of a furious driver throwing a boy outside bus is going viral on the internet.

The video, actually shot in United States (US) reportedly by some citizen journalist, got covered by a number of media outlets.

It shows how a raging driver is throwing a boy outside the bus by an angry driver.

A passerby woman who was not pleased with the behaviour could be seen confronting the driver for his act.

“He’s just a kid,” said the woman while pushing the driver, who remained unmoved with it and could be seen closing the doors of the bus.

Other passersby also rushed to the aid of the kid but a twist came to the story as soon as he stood up on his feet and a women cried ‘that’s not a kid’.

The ‘boy’ takes off his hood and it turns out he’s an adult with dwarfism.

The video which went viral on social media feed had mixed reactions with some lamenting the driver, others terming it a staged act while many of them praising the courageous act of the woman as she confronted the driver.

