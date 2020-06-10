Animation work begins on ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animator Nick Kondo has revealed that he has begun work on the sequel to the film despite widespread production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Kondo teased fans by sharing a brief video of the film’s logo, along with the number ‘2022’.

“First day on the job,” he wrote.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

The Oscar-winning animated film’s sequel was originally set to hit cinemas on April 8, 2022 but following the uncertainty due to Covid-19, it will be released later in the same year.

Peter Parker remains part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tom Holland essays the the live-action version of the character.

Sony Pictures Animation developed the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie released in 2018.

