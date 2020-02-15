Ankara committed to work closely with Pakistan for joint ventures: Turk official

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Defence Industry President Ismail Demir on Saturday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Ismail Demir said that Turkey is committed to work closely with Pakistan for mutually beneficial joint ventures. He also thanked the minister for her good wishes.

On the occasion, Zobaida Jalal said that potential for cooperation in the field of defence production will further cement the existing ties between the two countries.

She said that both countries enjoy great trust and confidence in their bilateral relations. Therefore it is very important that both states work together in various fields especially in defence production, Jalal added.

Earlier on February 14, Pakistan and Turkey had reiterated their firm resolve to transform bilateral fraternal relations into a strong strategic partnership between the two countries.

A joint declaration issued at the conclusion of 6th session of Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad had reaffirmed that the time-tested and unmatched relationship between the two countries were embedded in a common historical, religious and cultural heritage.

The two sides had emphasized that the bilateral fraternal relations are a sacred trust, that must be protected, nurtured and transmitted onwards to successive generations as a common heritage.

