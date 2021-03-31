Actor Anmol Baloch is creating waves through her portrayal of a cunning maid in popular drama Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi and is rapidly gaining new fans.

The lady, who many know as Sehar due to the character she is playing in the drama, also has huge fan following on social media, especially Instagram, where she has more hundreds of thousands of fans and her posts get millions of likes.

Recently, Anmol Baloch shared some pictures from a photoshoot and since then, the pictures are going viral not only on Instagram but also on other platforms like Facebook.

This is not all, a number of her old posts, too have fans in awe of her fashion sense and beauty.

The actor is these days playing the protagonist in Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi in which she plays a maid who is left with no option but to stay at her employer Meera (played by Mashal Khan) but somehow ends up betraying her.

KNKS airs on ARY Digital , from Monday to Thursday, at 9 PM.

