Annie Khalid shares her fitness struggle to inspire others

Singer Annie Khalid shared her weight loss story for motivational purposes for those who find it hard to shed a few pounds.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old starlet who believes in staying fit, said she didn’t give up despite her hypothyroidism. People are hypothyroid if they have too little thyroid hormone in the blood.

Annie shared a collage of her transformation over four years, featuring a photo from 2016 when she gave birth to her first child.

“You can do it! Left is after I had Isha [daughter] and the right pic was taken a few weeks ago. I was on the keto diet but keeping in mind I have hypothyroidism it took me way longer than it usually takes someone without the disease to lose the weight,” she wrote.

She added “So for all those people who msg me that they’ve lost motivation to lose weight I hope I can inspire you to never stop trying!”

The singer rose to fame in 2005 with the single Mahiya, which was used in Bollywood film Awarapan (2007).

