Annoyed man guns down neighbour’s pet dog

This man felt no pity for his neighbor’s pet dog after shooting it down with his airgun.

Identified as Avinash Karan from Indian city of Hyderabad, the man was arrested on charges of killing his neighbour’s dog.

According to police, Karan, who works as a manager in a private bank, got annoyed with a dog, who often strayed into his house.

On Sunday, the dog came to his house only to become victim of his anger. He picked up his airgun and took a shot at its abdomen. The wounds proved fatal as the dog died instantly at the spot.

Acting on a complaint later registered from the pet owner identified as Raju, the police arrested the culprit and recovered the weapon from his possession. It was revealed that he had bought it few months ago for Rs 18000.

