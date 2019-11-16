Annual meeting of Convention of Certain Conventional Weapons ends in Geneva

GENEVA: An annual meeting of the Convention of Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) has ended in Geneva.

The meeting of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) was held in Geneva from Nov 13-15 under the chairmanship of Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva.

Under ambassador Hashmi’s stewardship, Pakistan played an important role at the forum in facilitating consensus on several key issues, including a new mandate for future work on autonomous weapons and financial measures to put the Convention on a sustainable footing.

The successful conclusion of the meeting has been viewed as a welcome development on the multilateral arms control landscape.

It is noteworthy that Hashmi has been elected as the chairperson of the annual meeting of state parties to the CCW, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

He said, “Pakistan’s unanimous election reflects recognition by the international community of the country’s longstanding contribution to promote international security through arms control instruments.”

Dr. Faisal said that it was also an endorsement of Pakistan’s strong credentials in multilateral diplomacy.

Comments

comments