Session of annual plan coordination committee summoned on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: A session of annual plan coordination committee has been summoned on Tuesday (tomorrow) where the proposals of different development projects will be tabled, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources said that 11 development projects will be presented before the committee for approval.

According to the agenda of the forthcoming session, the participants are likely to give approvals of different projects including Karachi Red Line Bus Service, Karachi Yellow Line Bus Service, Peshawar-Torkham Motorway, Punjab Cities’ Programme and Islamabad’s Safe Blood Transfusion Programme.

The proposed project of Karachi Red Line Bus Service and Karachi Yellow Line Bus Service will be completed in the estimated cost of Rs77.59 billion and Rs61.43 billion respectively.

Moreover, the estimated cost of Punjab Cities’ Programme is Rs32.53 billion which was included in the session’s agenda.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reform, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to review progress on various projects being undertaken under the CPEC framework.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile and Industry Abdul Razzak Dawood, DCPC Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, secretaries of different ministries, members Planning Commission and senior officials from provincial governments were in attendance.

The secretary planning gave a detailed presentation on various projects under the CPEC framework.

The committee decided that discussion with regard to the financing of ML-1 project should be commenced to finalise the mode and PC-1 of the project.

