Another accused of Aziz Memon’s murder arrested

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Another accused of journalist Aziz Memon’s murder has been arrested and produced before a local court, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In February, local reporter Aziz Memon was found dead in an irrigation canal in Naushahro Feroze.

The number of arrested accused of the high profile murder has reached to five with arrest of Zulfiqar Sehto. According to police, three accused of the murder were still at large.

The accused was produced at a court in Kandiaro town for identification parade.

The court granted one day’s physical remand of accused Zulfiqar Sehto to police.

A court on last Friday recorded confessional statement of main suspect Nazir Sehto in the high-profile murder case of journalist Aziz Memon.

The statement recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The court then sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The court also handed over the custody of two other suspects to police on physical remand for questioning for one day.

Speaking at a press conference, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon revealed that Nazir Sehto has confessed to killing the journalist and disclosed the names of his partners in the crime.

H said, Mushtaq Sehto, one of the suspects still at large, was the mastermind of the journalist Aziz’s murder.

Mushtaq smothered the journalist by covering his face with a piece of cloth resulting in his death, the AIG disclosed, adding Aziz Memon was murdered because of personal enmity.

