Another child crippled by polio virus in Sindh

KARACHI: Another minor has been crippled by Wild Polio Virus, taking this year’s tally of such cases across the country to 12, ARY News reported.

According to details, the 18-month-old male child has been affected by the crippling disease in Shikarpur district.

This is a fifth confirmed case in Sindh province and a 12th in the country.

Earlier, two children, one each from districts Jaccobabad and Mirpurkhas, were crippled by Wild Polio Virus 1 (WPV1).

A Rotary International delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier on Feb 5, where they were briefed on the government’s efforts aimed at tackling poliovirus in the country.

Read More: New cases of poliovirus reported in Sindh, Balochistan, KP

The delegation led by the organization’s president was briefed over the country-wide immunization campaigns to tackle the virus. It was briefed that over 250,000 polio-workers were engaged during the process and more than 40 million children are administered polio drops in it.

The Rotary delegation lauded the efforts of the government.

Comments

comments