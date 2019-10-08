Another citizen looted in Karachi on gunpoint

KARACHI: Yet another incident of street crime reported in Karachi, as two robbers, who were ridding motorcycle on Tuesday deprived citizen of his valuable belongings in FB area of the metropolis.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the robbers can be easily seen, tracing a citizen in the area. The citizen can be seen intercepted by the outlaws outside his home.

The robbers after snatching valuables from the citizen easily fled the scene.

It may be noted that in the recent past, several cases of street crimes are being reported in Karachi. Yesterday (Monday) a policeman was robbed by the snatchers in district Malir of Karachi.

As per details, four outlaws had snatched rs.170, 000 and a 9MM pistol from a policeman identified as Majid Khan in Sukhan area.

Read more: 14,051 mobile phones snatched in Karachi this year so far, CM Sindh told

Majid was going home after withdrawing the cash from the bank when he was robbed by the criminals, said the police about the incident.

According to a report of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), 36320 mobile phones were snatched and stolen during the first 10 months of 2019.

Comments

comments