Another dengue patient dies in Punjab

LAHORE: Another dengue patient died in Punjab over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in the province in two months to 13, reported ARY News on Monday.

The Punjab health authorities said the deceased had been under treatment in a Rawalpindi hospital.

Five people had died of dengue fever at various hospitals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi over the weekend.

The health authorities confirmed the death of five people hit by the deadly disease.

Of them, two died in Islamabad while three in Rawalpindi.

Moreover, 465 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Punjab as the number of dengue patients in the province has reached 2,464.

