Another doctor in Ayub Medical Complex diagnosed coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD: Another doctor at Ayub Medical Complex here has been diagnosed novel coronavirus increasing the number of infected doctors at the hospital to five, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Dr. Ijaz Hussain, who has been posted at children’s ward in Ayub Medical Complex has been diagnosed with coronavirus adding the number of infected doctors in the hospital to five.

Chairman Young Consultants Association Pakistan Dr Asfandyar has appealed the prime minister to review his decision of softening in the lockdown in the country adding that over 700 health professionals have so far infected with the coronavirus disease.

In a video statement Dr. Asfandyar has appealed the government to take steps for the safety of Pakistan’s front-line soldiers against the deadly disease. “The rate of infection in health professionals has soared by 75 percent,” he said.

“Ten healthcare workers have died by coronavirus infection in the country including young doctor Usama Riaz in Gilgit Baltistan, Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro in Sindh and Dr Muhammad Javed at Hayatabad Medical Complex, Dr. Asfandyar said.

The health professionals having duty outside the isolation wards are mostly infected by the disease, the doctor said. “Most of health professionals were not provided protection kits,” he said.

He appealed the government to take steps for protection of the front-line soldiers by providing N 95 masks, face sheets, gloves and required kits.

He asked the prime minister to review the decision of softening the lockdown. He said the most important decision is opening of the out-patient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals, which could cause likely increase in cases, he said.

“The softening in lockdown will be dangerous and non-enforcement of the lockdown could affect the nation as a whole,” he said while demanding further tightening in the lockdown.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced softening of the lockdown from Saturday (today).

