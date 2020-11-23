Another doctor dies of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ABBOTTABAD: Medical Officer of Ayub Medical Complex, Dr Raja Asif in Abbottabad lost his life battling the novel coronavirus on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to hospital sources, MO Dr Raja Asif was being treated at Ayub Medical Complex and was on a ventilator, but he did not survive.

His father also died from Covid-19 last week, according to hospital sources.

It is worth mentioning here that so far 22 doctors and 40 health workers have succumbed to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate has reached 7.46 per cent, which is the highest in a single day since July 22.

A meeting of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair today expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases across the country. The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and the PM’s Adviser on National Health Services Faisal Sultan.

The health authorities gave a detailed briefing on the current coronavirus situation, including a reported spike in deaths and infections, and its impact on educational institutions as well as measures to address the pandemic.

