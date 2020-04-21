Another flight takes back Britons to home from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The repatriation process of the British citizens has continued as anohter chartered flight was operated for the Britons trapped in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A special flight of Qatar Airways, QR-3254, departed from Islamabad to London with 250 passengers on board. British High Commissioner Christian Turner was also present at the airport for reviewing the arrangements for the UK citizens.

Christian Turner thanked Pakistani government and Qatar Airways for cooperating with the British authorities for making it possible to repatriate UK citizens from Pakistan amid suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic.

The high commissioner also praised the arrangements made by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Airports Security Force (ASF) and other institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the British government had announced to operate 10 charter flights between April 21 to 27 to bring back its citizens from Pakistan.

1244 Britons have been departed home from Pakistan so far through four special flights operated from Islamabad to Machester, Birmingham and London.

Three flights were operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and one of Qatar Airways.

