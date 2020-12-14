Another giraffe dies at Peshawar zoo

PESHAWAR: Another giraffe died at the Peshawar zoo on Monday, making it the fourth giraffe to die in the past few months, ARY News reported.

According to the zoo deputy director, immediate treatment was provided to the animal but he could not survive. He said that the giraffe had died due to excessive saliva and diarrhea.

With another death, only two giraffes remain at the zoo, out of the six.

Back in June, a three-year-old giraffe had died at the Peshawar Zoo in mysterious circumstances. Earlier, a giraffe had died on April 17 while a zebra also died in the facility.

Read More: Female tiger dies in fight at Peshawar Zoo

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) in January 2020 had reprimanded the authorities concerned over the death of a cheetah at the Peshawar zoo.

Over the course of the hearing, Justice Qaiser Rasheed questioned what have officials of the wildlife department been doing.

Read More: ‘Shut zoo, if animals not safe’: PHC reprimands authorities on cheetah death

“The wildlife conservators had apprised the court of better facilities ensured at the zoo,” he recalled.

“If the zoo is not a safe place for animals, then shut it,” he snarled, asking if animals are brought from abroad to leave them to die here.

Comments

comments