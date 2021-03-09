Another KP university issues dress code for students

KOHAT: Barely a month after the Hazara University of Mansehra announced a dress code for its students, another university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kohat University of Science and Technology rolled out a new dress-code policy for its students and faculty staff, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the university administration, all female students have been asked to wear white shalwar, qameez (colour of their own choice), white scarf/dupatta.

On the other hand, male students are advised to wear dress shirts and pants with formal shoes or kameez and shalwar with coats, waistcoats.

Meanwhile, the University of Peshawar has also instructed the students to start observing the dress code introduced by the university some eight years ago.

Two separate notifications were issued to this effect. The first notification is a mere repetition of a similar one issued in March 2013 wherein the female students had been asked to wear white shalwar and kameez of a colour of their choice as well as a white overall and a chest card.

Read More: Hazara University rolls out dress code to end ‘rich and poor disparity’

Back in January, Hazara University administration had introduced a new dress-code policy for its student which according to provincial advisor on education intend to end the disparity between the rich and poor.

Comments

comments