Another Low-Pressure from Bay of Bengal could bring more rain

KARACHI: Another Low-Pressure area formed over northwest Bay of Bengal could bring more rain in Karachi and other parts of southern Sindh, Met Office said in a report.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the weather system if moved towards Pakistan it could bring more rains to Karachi in coming few days.

The sky in the city will remain partly cloudy with chances of drizzle at late night and early morning on Thursday (today), according to the weather office.

Maximum temperature will remain between 32 – 34 degree Celsius, with 60-80 percent humidity, according to the weather report.

The rainfall system in the Arabian Sea and Indian Gujarat, which had caused the sea breeze to stop in Karachi, has subsided and the winds from Arabian Sea towards the city have restored.

A weather official had earlier said that in three to four days another potentially strong rainy system would reach Karachi while predicting an extended monsoon in Pakistan.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday said that the monsoon season in the country is expected to continue till September 30.

