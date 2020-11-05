Another MQM-P leader returns to Pakistan

KARACHI: Another Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former MPA Muhammad Adil Siddiqui has arrived in Islamabad on Thursday, after having spent a long time abroad.

The MQM-P leader has arrived in Pakistan four days after veteran party leader Haider Abbas Rizvi had landed in Pakistan after two years since he had departed from the country.

Sources told ARY News that more MQM-P leaders will return to Pakistan in the coming days.

It may be noted that Haider Abbas Rizvi had reached Karachi yesterday from Islamabad where he landed two days back.

The sources in Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan confirmed to ARY News the party leader who held key posts in the party has returned from two-year hiatus, however, it has not yet been confirmed whether he will participate in the political affairs actively or what his next political move will be.

READ: MQM-P asks PM Imran Khan to withdraw treason cases against party leaders

According to sources, Haider Abbas Rizvi had arrived in Karachi to visit his ailing mother who suffers from lung disease.

Rizvi, before he landed in Pakistan two days ago, had been staying in Canada for about two years.

Comments

comments