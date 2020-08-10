QUETTA: Another polio case has been reported in Balochistan, taking the provincial tally to 16 in the current ongoing year, ARY News reported on Monday.

The case was reported in Quetta, where a 20-month-old boy was confirmed with the virus. Is samples were collected on July 25 and 26.

The children infected with the crippling disease has never been administered the anti-polio vaccine, said sources.

Last month, a police case was reported in Chaman, where a 17-month-old girl was confirmed with the virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government of Pakistan resumed polio vaccination activities on July 20 with a campaign in selected districts after a four-month suspension of all vaccination activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Districts covered in the first round were Faisalabad, Attock, South Waziristan, and parts of Karachi and Quetta. Almost 800,000 children under the age of five vaccinated during the campaign.

It was learnt that the first polio immunization campaign in the country during COVID-19 pandemic has achieved desired results as 94 percent of the targeted children were administered polio drops during the drive.

The campaign came to an end in a peaceful manner without witnessing any violent incident as law enforcement authorities provided adequate security to the volunteers during the immunization process.

