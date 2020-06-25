Another polio case surfaces in Balochistan

QUETTA: One more polio case was reported from Balochistan on Thursday, taking the countrywide figure for this year to 54, ARY News reported.

According to health officials, the latest victim of the virus is a nine-month-old infant hailing from district Dalbandin in Chagai area of Balochistan.

This is the fourteenth polio virus case that has reared its head in the province during the ongoing year.

Health officials reported two polio cases from Sindh and Balochistan on June 21. The children infected with the crippling disease have never been administered the anti-polio vaccine, said sources.

Giving details, the source said that a three-month-old infant was tested positive for polio virus in Duki area of Balochistan.

In Sindh, a four-year-old boy was diagnosed with the crippling disease in Ghotki.

