Another rain spell to hit Karachi from Friday: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rainfall in Karachi from October 4 (Friday), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A new spell of rain system is to hit Karachi on October 4 (Friday) and will continue till Saturday, said MET office.

Moreover, the sea breeze has restored in the metropolis which has decreased the temperature. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34 degrees centigrade with 55 to 65 percent humidity.

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh province. However, light rain with occasional thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Dadu divisions, Dadu, Jamshoro districts during the next 24hours.

Last week heavy rainfall lashed Karachi for consecutive five days and claimed at least five lives of citizens in electrocution cases.

Three people died by electric current in SITE Town, Binnori Town and Khadda Market in Lyari, rescue sources said.

