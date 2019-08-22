Another rainy spell in Karachi expected from next Thursday

KARACHI: A new rain system is expected to enter in Sindh with likely rainfall in Karachi and other parts of the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fresh low pressure from the Bay of Bengal will reach Karachi on August 28, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its forecast.

The weather pundits have forecast scattered thunderstorm for Karachi on August 28 and 29 in the next week.

The city is expected to receive 30mm to 40mm rainfall during the wet spell.

Cloudy weather and drizzle are expected in the city till August 28.

Various parts of the port city today received early morning drizzle and light rainfall.

Weather turned pleasant in the city after several areas received light showers.

Various localities of the metropolis including Malir, Airport, Shara-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Hassan Square and Liaqauatabad experienced late night and early morning drizzle.

