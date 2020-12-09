53,061 tons of imported wheat arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: A ship carrying 53,061 metric tons of wheat imported by Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) arrived at Karachi Port on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

With the arrival of this consignment of wheat by the ship MV STAR CLEO , the total quantity of the commodity imported so far through TCP would be 507,711 metric tons, said TCP release here.

The shipments of wheat are taking place as per contracts awarded in view of the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to maintain stocks as per the requirement of the country.

The decision was taken in the session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Read more: ECC grants permission for wheat import

According to the declaration, the committee allowed the concerned authorities to import wheat through tenders as per the requirement of the country.

Last month, Two ships carrying wheat imported by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had arrived in Karachi. Vessels with 1,14,500 metric ton of wheat had arrived at the Karachi Port and Port Qasim here.

Comments

comments