Another victim of Data Darbar blast dies, death toll jumps to 13

LAHORE: Death toll in the Data Darbar suicide blast has jumped to 13 as another victim succumbed to his injuries in Lahore’s Mayo hospital, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a wounded victim of the Data Darbar blast succumbed to his injuries in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has released the suspect Meher Zeeshan, who was taken into custody as an alleged facilitator in the blast, after investigation.

Zeeshan was quizzed by the authorities for 3 hours and was found innocent. In his video statement released on the social media, Meher Zeeshan said he runs a grocery shop in Gujranwala and visited the shrine to pay his respect, from where he was taken into the custody as an alleged facilitator.

As many as 40 suspects have been taken into custody in search operation by the forces in various areas of Punjab, following the blast.

At least 13 people were martyred and 25 others sustained wounds as a suicide bomber had directly targeted Elite Force vehicle outside Gate No. 2 of Data Darbar.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached in Lahore on a day-long visit as Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar called on him and had briefed over the development in the investigation of Data Darbar blast.

According to sources, CM Punjab apprised the PM about the progress made in the investigation of Data Darbar blast.

