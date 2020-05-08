Anoushey Ashraf shares her skincare routine
Pakistani VJ and actress Anoushy Ashraf recently took to social media to open up about her skincare routine.
She shared on Instagram that she gets a lot of questions about her skincare regimen.
Anoushey said she sleeps a lot, uses sunblock and is mostly staying indoors these days with no makeup which has given her skin a chance to recuperate.
She went onto add “Your compliments have encouraged me to share some #zeromakeup #zerofilter selfies. The lighting in these pictures definitely help. May have gotten hydra facial maxxxxx 2-3 times in my life.”
View this post on Instagram
For all those ladies who’ve continuously asked about my skincare regimen. 1) I sleep a lot 2) I use sunblock 3) Ive been mostly indoors with no makeup so I think my skin has had a chance to recuperate. Your compliments have encouraged me to share some #zeromakeup #zerofilter selfies. The lighting in these pictures definitely help. May have gotten hydra facial maxxxxx 2-3 times in my life. I’m just grateful because I literally do nothing to keep my skin alive and kicking. At my age, it’s imperative. I’m just lazy and lucky. No lies. I occasionally pop an ‘Alpha lipoic Acid’ supplement to cleanse my liver and good skin could be a potential side effect. Im sorry I have no totkas or any other info on the matter. 🙁 I just got lucky. Could possibly be my genes. Maybe also the fact that I haven’t vacationed by the beach in a while…. I have no clue! However; please sleep well, have tons of water and use sunblock that suits your skin type regularly. #skincare #skincareroutine #thankful
“I’m just grateful because I literally do nothing to keep my skin alive and kicking. At my age, it’s imperative. I’m just lazy and lucky. No lies. I occasionally pop an ‘Alpha lipoic Acid’ supplement to cleanse my liver and good skin could be a potential side effect,” she further said.
The starlet said she is probably lucky due to her genes and haven’t vacationed by the beach in a while, maybe that helps her skin.
She advised fans who want to achieve a flawless skin to sleep well, have tons of water and use sunblock that suits their skin type regularly.